Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,618. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.