Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MCO traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.26. 536,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.27 and a 200 day moving average of $392.89. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $432.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.45.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

