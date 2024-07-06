Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $12,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. 1,687,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

