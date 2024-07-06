Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $140.79. 2,099,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,975. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $141.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.