Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,173 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Truist Financial by 278.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,112,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,916 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 59,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 5,002,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

