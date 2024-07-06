Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,985,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 1,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

