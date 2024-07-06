Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,352 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,019,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 372,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 340,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

