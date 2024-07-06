Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Down 6.7%

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average daily volume of 24 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

About Shanghai Electric Group

(Get Free Report)

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.