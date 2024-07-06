Sidoti Csr Weighs in on AZZ Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for AZZ in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $75.83 on Thursday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AZZ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 67.6% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AZZ by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AZZ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

