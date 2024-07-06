Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.
