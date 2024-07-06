Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.67.

SKE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at C$8.53 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.20 and a twelve month high of C$8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$774.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.15.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skeena Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.