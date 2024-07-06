SMART Global’s (SGH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

SGH opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

