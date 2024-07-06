Smith Group Asset Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 1,190,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,829. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $980.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

