Smith Group Asset Management LLC Invests $355,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 231,824 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 330,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 250,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,408. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Down 1.1 %

UPWK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

