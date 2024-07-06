Smith Group Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

TIMB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 608,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. TIM’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

