Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,283,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 123,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,030. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

