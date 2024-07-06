Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Invests $207,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.49. 2,220,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,597. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $417.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.