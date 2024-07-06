Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells $90,141.80 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $53.82.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLNO
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
