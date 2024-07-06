Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells $90,141.80 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,160,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,563,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

