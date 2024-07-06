SOLVE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.38 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $57,800.71 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001366 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

