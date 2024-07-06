Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57.

Sony Group shares are scheduled to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sony Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sony Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.