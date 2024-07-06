Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.94 and its 200-day moving average is $453.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $417.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

