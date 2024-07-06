Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.28 and its 200 day moving average is $439.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $496.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

