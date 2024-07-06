S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $453.27. 777,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,264. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.25. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.