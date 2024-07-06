SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $22,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $528.82. 924,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,487. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.85.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.