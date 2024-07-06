Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.25 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.18.

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after buying an additional 4,371,874 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after buying an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 554,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,432,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

