Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 685.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177,184 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 5,896,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

