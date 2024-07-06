Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $2,611,722.24 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $2,611,722.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,081,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21.

On Monday, April 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80.

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $1,428,317.06.

On Monday, April 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,614,486.73.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -874.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $44.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SQSP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

View Our Latest Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.