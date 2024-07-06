Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $2,611,722.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,092,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,081,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,745 shares of company stock worth $22,566,625. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 953,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $36,938,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 11.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 160.5% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

