Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.58. 1,175,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,974. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.