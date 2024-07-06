Stephen McQuillan Buys 1,000 Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Stock

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) insider Stephen McQuillan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,553.50).
Avingtrans Price Performance
Shares of LON AVG opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,952.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.91. Avingtrans plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 454.85 ($5.75).
Avingtrans Company Profile
