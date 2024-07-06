StockNews.com Downgrades J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Sell

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJM. DA Davidson cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $153.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

