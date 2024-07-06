StockNews.com Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $313.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

