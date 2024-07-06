StockNews.com Downgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Buy

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of SXC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $212,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after buying an additional 2,033,058 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 84.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 724,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 332,197 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 272,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 259,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 50.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 453,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

