StockNews.com Downgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

UGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -365.84%.

Institutional Trading of UGI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

