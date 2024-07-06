StockNews.com Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NYSE:CAH opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,454,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

