StockNews.com Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RY. UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

