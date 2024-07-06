StockNews.com Upgrades VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to “Hold”

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $576.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.35. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

