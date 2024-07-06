Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $272.12. 4,237,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.84. The company has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $272.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.