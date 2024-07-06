Stone Point Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDW traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

