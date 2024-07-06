Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

