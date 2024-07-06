Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.71. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

