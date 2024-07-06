Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $9.98 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,068 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,492. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.