Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

MUB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. 2,700,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,210. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

