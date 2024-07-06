Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. 2,132,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

