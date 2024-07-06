Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,392,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,173 shares. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.