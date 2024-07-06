Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 651 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,134 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

