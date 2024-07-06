StoneX Group Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTXL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.50. 17,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,818. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $105.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

