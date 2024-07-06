StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EEM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,337,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,998,884. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.