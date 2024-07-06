StoneX Group Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.67. 445,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,870. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.69 and its 200 day moving average is $239.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

