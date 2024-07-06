StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

